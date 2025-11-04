New EU members may be assigned a "probationary period" – Commissioner Kos

For violation of EU rules, a country's membership may be suspended or even expelled

Marta Kos (Photo: x.com/MartaKosEU)

New members of the European Union may be assigned a "probationary period" for several years, and may be expelled for non-compliance with the principles. This was stated by Commissioner for Enlargement of the European Union Martha Kos, reports the correspondent of LIGA.net from Brussels.

According to her, EU countries are privately more cautious about accepting new members than they express in public support. The European Commission intends to specify such a provision as a "transition period" – the so-called probationary period for new members.

This idea is still at an early stage of development. It was inspired by the experience with the Hungarian Prime Minister, who actively blocks sanctions against Russia and opposes military assistance to Ukraine and its membership in the EU.

"We need this discussion and we should not be afraid of it. I don't want to be in the role of a commissioner who brings in Trojan horses that will be in place in five, 10 or 15 years," said Kos .

Countries that violate the EU's core values will have their membership suspended. To this end, the Commission is currently developing proposals with stronger guarantees of the rule of law and a more effective mechanism for suspending rights or benefits.

If the country continues to violate the bloc's rules, it may be expelled.

At the same time, the European Commission rejected claims that the proposed reforms would lead to a "two-tier" EU membership.