The European Commission has pointed out the shortcomings of the new law on NABU and SAPO that should be corrected
The new law on the functioning of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office contains provisions that create risks of undue interference. This is stated in the EU Commission's report on enlargement.
In particular, the commission pointed to "problematic provisions" that allow for the transfer and appointment of prosecutors to regional prosecutor's offices and the Prosecutor General's Office without competition during martial law.
In addition, the Prosecutor General has the authority to access any pre-trial investigation materials, except for those in the possession of the NABU and the SAPO.
"These provisions undermine the meritocracy of the prosecutor's office and create risks of undue interference in criminal cases. They should be repealed, and in the meantime their application should be suspended.".
The commission also insists on strengthening the capacity of the High Anti-Corruption Court and the High Qualification Commission of Judges. The report says that despite the fact that in May 2025, the parliament passed a law simplifying the selection of judges, Ukraine's judicial system still "suffers from a serious shortage of staff.".
As of August, 2,198 judicial vacancies were open. There are allegedly several reasons for this: the slow pace of selection and appointment, and constant retirements and resignations.
"Given the slow pace of work and the constant shortage of staff, the capacities of the HACC and the HQCJ should be urgently strengthened," the EU report says.
- on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada supported the law, which abolishes the independence of the NABU and the SAPO. This caused outrage in the society, rallies began.
- On July 23, President promised to submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would restore the independence of NABU and SAPO and "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".
- on July 24, he agreed on the text of the bill and promised to submit it to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration. At the same time, the Rada registered a draft law from MPs, to restore the independence of NABU and SAPO.
- On July 31, Zelenskyy signed the law on restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO. On the same day, the European Commission assessed the new document, but will still check it.
