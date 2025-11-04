The European Commission has pointed out the shortcomings of the new law on NABU and SAPO that should be corrected

The European Commission noted that these provisions undermine the meritocracy in the prosecution service and create risks of undue interference

Photo: EPA

The new law on the functioning of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office contains provisions that create risks of undue interference. This is stated in the EU Commission's report on enlargement.

In particular, the commission pointed to "problematic provisions" that allow for the transfer and appointment of prosecutors to regional prosecutor's offices and the Prosecutor General's Office without competition during martial law.

In addition, the Prosecutor General has the authority to access any pre-trial investigation materials, except for those in the possession of the NABU and the SAPO.

"These provisions undermine the meritocracy of the prosecutor's office and create risks of undue interference in criminal cases. They should be repealed, and in the meantime their application should be suspended.".

The commission also insists on strengthening the capacity of the High Anti-Corruption Court and the High Qualification Commission of Judges. The report says that despite the fact that in May 2025, the parliament passed a law simplifying the selection of judges, Ukraine's judicial system still "suffers from a serious shortage of staff.".

As of August, 2,198 judicial vacancies were open. There are allegedly several reasons for this: the slow pace of selection and appointment, and constant retirements and resignations.

"Given the slow pace of work and the constant shortage of staff, the capacities of the HACC and the HQCJ should be urgently strengthened," the EU report says.