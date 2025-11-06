New Gripen for Ukraine may be partially financed by military aid – Swedish Defense Ministry

Jonsson said there are a number of ways to finance a potential deal for Kyiv to buy fighter jets

Gripen fighter jets (Illustrative photo: STR/EPA)

Sweden and Ukraine are moving forward with financing a major deal that could see Kyiv purchase 150 Gripen E fighter jets. Stockholm may provide part of the funds through military aid. This was announced by the minister of defense of the Kingdom Pål Jonson in the comments to Reuters.

The value of the potential deal has not been disclosed, but Saab sold four Gripen aircraft to Thailand in 2025 for $563 million, which raised questions about Ukraine's ability to finance the contract.

"It [the financing] is moving forward, and we're working closely with the Ukrainian side," the Swedish official said, adding that Kyiv's ability to pay for the planes from its own budget would be a central part of the deal, but there are other ways.

According to Jonson, Sweden may consider export credits, the use of frozen Russian assets, and its own aid program for Ukraine, which is about $4.25 billion in 2026 and the same amount the following year.

The minister also noted that Sweden presented an agreement to "coalition of the willing", and that some of the allies might be willing to finance these aircraft.

"It could be that countries who have subcomponents in the Gripen system may have extra incentives to help finance the deal," the official said.

The Gripen is equipped with engines from the American General Electric, as well as many components made in the UK (the US is not a member of the "coalition of the willing," while the UK is a member of this association – Ed.)

Jonson also noted that Sweden is persistently negotiating with other EU countries to use the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to finance Ukraine's military needs.

Meanwhile, on November 6, the Ukrainian minister of defense visited Denys Shmyhal to Sweden, where he visited the office of the Saab manufacturing company.

The Ukrainian side discussed with the management of the concern possible areas of technical cooperation and "further steps to supply aircraft to Ukraine," the official said.

"Modern Gripen aircraft will significantly enhance the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force and contribute to the implementation of the NATO Aviation Development Roadmap. We continue to work to accelerate the process of their transfer and integration into the Air Force of Ukraine so that Gripen aircraft will be defending Ukrainian skies next year," he summarized.