New Prosecutor General begins work. There will be no traditional introduction by the President

Ruslan Kravchenko (Photo: Facebook account of the Prosecutor General)

The newly appointed Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko has taken office and announced that there will be no official introduction by President Volodymyr Zelensky . He announced this on his Telegram page.

According to him, such a decision is a joint and considered one with the head of state.

Kravchenko explained that the president is currently on a business trip, where he is resolving key issues for the country, in particular, regarding strengthening security.

"This is a priority that does not need explanation. Secondly, we do not waste time on empty formalities and are moving away from Soviet habits. Instead of bureaucracy, there are actions and decisions. Instead of celebrations, there is responsibility. This is a sign of change and a systematic approach to work, which we have been implementing from day one," the Prosecutor General wrote.

Kravchenko named the following among the main priorities:

← Strengthening the role of the prosecutor's office as the main coordinator of the work of law enforcement agencies in the field of combating crime and the functioning of the criminal justice system in general;

← Ensuring real trust in the prosecution authorities both from our society, the public, and from our international partners;

← Control over the legality of the use of budget funds, zero tolerance for manifestations of corruption in any sphere;

← Creating conditions for the further implementation of effective guarantees for the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of businesses;

← Ensuring justice in every criminal proceeding, especially those concerning the national security of the state;

← Personal control over the effectiveness of criminal proceedings concerning attacks on the life and health of children and minors;

← The inevitability of punishment for criminals both in national courts and at the international level, in particular for war crimes.