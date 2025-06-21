Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Kravchenko as Prosecutor General

Ruslan Kravchenko replaced Andriy Kostin, who was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to the Netherlands, in this position.

Ruslan Kravchenko (Photo: Facebook account of the Prosecutor General)

On Saturday, June 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General. The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Office of the President.

"To appoint Ruslan Andriyovych Kravchenko as Prosecutor General," reads the decree No. 416/2025.

On June 16, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced that the parliament had received a submission from the head of state regarding the appointment of Kravchenko to the position of Prosecutor General.

On June 17, the parliament approved his candidacy. 273 deputies voted "for", five against, 23 abstained, and 20 did not vote.

REFERENCE. Kravchenko is a native of Luhansk Oblast and has a law degree from the Yaroslav the Wise National University of Law Academy of Ukraine. Most of his professional career is associated with the prosecutor's office – he worked in various departments. In 2014-2015, he served as a military prosecutor in the Anti-Terrorist Operation zone. Later, he held senior positions in the military prosecutor's office and the specialized prosecutor's office in the military and defense sphere. In 2021-2023, he headed the Buchanan District Prosecutor's Office of the Kyiv Region. In 2023-2024, he was the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. Since December 31, 2024, Kravchenko has headed the State Tax Service.