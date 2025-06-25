New Prosecutor General Kravchenko receives three deputies

Ruslan Kravchenko (Photo: Facebook account of the Prosecutor General)

On Tuesday, June 24, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko signed orders appointing three of his deputies, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine at its meeting adopted a decision to provide recommendations for the appointment of Maksym Krym, Maria Vdovichenko, and Andriy Leshchenko to the positions of Deputy Prosecutors General.

Kravchenko agreed with this decision and on June 24 signed orders appointing them to the positions of his deputies. Each of them has been assigned a specific area of work in the prosecutor's office, for which they will be responsible, the UCP noted.

Prior to that, Krym held the position of head of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office. Vdovichenko previously served as head of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, and Leshchenko worked in a senior position in the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of Armed Conflict of the UCP.

On June 25, the Deputy Prosecutors General began performing their duties.

On June 21, Zelensky signed a decree appointing Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.

On June 23, Kravchenko announced that he had begun performing his duties and named his priorities for the position.