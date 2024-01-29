Netherlands allocates 122 million euros to Ukraine: Over 80 million for ammunition purchases

Kaisa Ollongren (Photo: EPA)

The Netherlands has allocated 87 million euros for the purchase of artillery shells for Ukraine and will invest an additional 10 million euros in enhancing Ukraine's cybersecurity, as announced today in the House of Representatives by Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, according to her department's press service.

Besides the 87 million euros for artillery shells, the Netherlands will also transfer 25 million euros to the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) for arms purchases. Moreover, Amsterdam will provide an additional 10 million euros to improve Ukraine's cybersecurity.

"It's very important to support Ukraine not only in the short term but also in the long term. Now it's crucial to show that we are helping Ukraine. They are fighting for their country and values we share: self-determination, freedom, equality, human rights," said Ollongren.

The department noted that these donations are the result of consultations with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), which includes 50 partner countries.

