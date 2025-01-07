No threat of Belarusian offensive despite troop buildup – Center for Countering Disinformation

Alexander Lukashenko and representatives of the Belarusian army (Photo by BelTA)

There is no threat of an offensive from Belarus, despite reports of troop buildup near the border, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

Kovalenko said the information circulating online about an increase in Belarusian troops does not indicate the formation of strike groups or preparations for offensive actions.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces fully control the situation along the border," he added.

On January 7, the monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported that Belarus had increased its military presence in the Ukrainian border regions. Ground forces were reportedly redeployed to the Stolin, Lyelchytsy, Mazyr, and Homel districts.

It was also reported that in late December 2024, a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft landed in Belarus.

Map of troop buildup, photo: Belarusian Gayun