North Korea claims to have repaired damaged destroyer and launched it – photo

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un was present at the launching ceremony of the destroyer.

Destroyer launching ceremony (Photo: KCNA)

North Korea said it had allegedly repaired and launched a 5,000-ton destroyer that was damaged in a failed launch attempt last month, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported .

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un attended the launching ceremony. He said the country's two destroyers would play "an important role in improving the operational capabilities of the North Korean Navy."

North Korean destroyer (Photo: www.nknews.org)

Kim Jong-un during the launch of a destroyer (Photo: Kyodo)

Kim also repeated claims that the buildup of his naval forces is a "justified response to perceived threats from the United States and its allies in Asia," who in recent years have expanded their joint military exercises and updated their deterrence strategies to ostensibly counter Kim's nuclear ambitions.

The new destroyer has been named "Choi Hyeon," after a fighter against Japanese rule. It is North Korea's second destroyer. The first was launched in April.

They are equipped with supersonic cruise missile and tactical ballistic missile systems. The ship is expected to be commissioned into the Navy next year, the North Korean Central News Agency reported.

The destroyer was damaged on May 21 during its launch: the stern went into the water and the bow got stuck on land. The unsuccessful maneuver caused the destroyer to roll over on its side.

Kim Jong-un ordered the ship repaired before a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party in late June, calling it a matter of national honor.

On June 9, it was reported that North Korea had moved the ship to the port of Rajin, located in the Rason Special Economic Zone in northern Korea, which shares a short border with Russia.