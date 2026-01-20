Norway refuses to join Trump's Peace Council

Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik (Photo: /x.com/akravik79)

Norway refuses to become a member of the Peace Council, an initiative of the US President Donald Trump on the settlement of the conflict in the Gaza Strip and, probably, others in the future. About said deputy Foreign Minister of Norway Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik in an interview with Aftenpodden.

"It is quite obvious that we cannot be part of a structure that challenges the role of the UN and existing international law. It would be absolutely impossible for us. And not only for us, but also for the vast majority of countries that put the UN and international law at the heart of their foreign policy," he said.

Kravik said that Norway could not agree with the current composition of the Peace Council. The country was surprised that this body has a charter that is not only about long-term peace in Gaza.

"The proposal we received to create a comprehensive body with a fairly broad mandate to work on peace and security was completely unprepared for us," the deputy foreign minister said.

Bloomberg has learned that Trump invited to the Peace Council nearly 50 countries, but not all of them have confirmed their participation. For permanent membership, he wants $1 billion.