Not all Ukrainian colonies and pre-trial detention centers have shelters – Ministry of Justice

Four pre-trial detention centers and one penitentiary facility do not have civil defense facilities

Shelter (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Not all pre-trial detention centers and penal colonies in Ukraine have civil defense facilities. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice in response to a request from LIGA.net.

"In all institutions of the State Criminal Executive Service of Ukraine, except for four pre-trial detention centers and one penitentiary institution, there are collective protection means – civil defense protective structures (shelters and radiation shelters) or the simplest shelters (dual-purpose structures) that can ensure the safety of persons there," the agency noted.

At the same time, the Ministry of Justice emphasized that in the above five institutions, the territories have already been surveyed for the possibility of building new protective structures or placing modular shelters, and underground premises that can be used as the simplest shelters have been identified.

The agency added that colonies and pre-trial detention centers, including those without shelters, have "appropriate algorithms" for how to act in case of an alarm.