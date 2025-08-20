Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russians have shelled 49 colonies and detention centers

Whether or not to evacuate such institutions is up to the local military command and military administrations

Bilenky colony after the shelling (Photo: Ministry of Justice)

During the full-scale war, almost five dozen colonies and pre-trial detention centers in Ukraine suffered from occupant attacks. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice in response to a request LIGA.net.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 49 penitentiary institutions, pre-trial detention centers and a prisoner of war camp have been destroyed by Russian strikes," the response reads.

The Ministry of Justice explained that the evacuation of persons held in penitentiary institutions and pre-trial detention centers is carried out on the basis of the Procedure for the mandatory evacuation of certain categories of the population in the event of the introduction of martial law, approved by the government's resolution of November 7, 2018, No. 934.

According to the second paragraph of the document, in case of martial law in the areas close to the areas where hostilities are taking place, the evacuation of convicts and persons taken into custody is mandatory.

The third paragraph states that the decision to evacuate is made by the relevant military command together with military administrations.

On the night of July 29, Russians attacked Bilenkivska penal colony in Zaporizhzhia region with air bombs. The attack killed 16 people. Dozens more inmates and staff were injured.