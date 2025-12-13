"Now the chance is significant". Zelenskyy prepares for meetings on the foundation of peace

General Hnatov and representatives of the Ukrainian defense and security sector will work on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Photo: OP

The President of Ukraine is preparing to meet with the American side and European friends of Ukraine in Berlin in the coming days. He said this during his evening address on December 13.

"There will be a report by Rustem Umerov and our negotiation team on their contacts that have already taken place. General Hnatov and representatives of the Ukrainian defense and security sector will work on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine, for Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he said, Ukrainian officials are talking with America and Europe about the real restoration of Ukraine and the real development of Ukraine after the war.

He also announced his meetings with representatives of the US President and European partners to discuss the foundation of peace – a political agreement to end the war.

"Now the chance is significant. It is important for each of our cities, it is important for each of our Ukrainian communities. We are working to ensure that peace for Ukraine is worthy. We are working to ensure that there is a guarantee – a guarantee, first of all, that Russia will not return to Ukraine with a third invasion," the President of Ukraine emphasized.