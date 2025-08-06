Nowrotsky announced the adoption of a new Polish constitution by 2030

The Polish president stated that the changes are necessary due to the "new social and geopolitical situation"

Karol Nawrocki (Photo: MARCIN OBARA /EPA)

The President of Poland Karol Nawrocki believes that the adoption of a new constitution is necessary, since the provisions of the current constitution do not correspond to the current situation. He said this... stated / said / announced during the inaugural address.

"I look with gratitude upon the creators of the 1997 constitution, the guardian of which I am and will be. However, today, almost 30 years later, we find ourselves in a completely new social and geopolitical situation. Lately, there have been so many conflicts over competencies, and the Polish constitution has been violated so regularly, that we, as the political class, must begin working on solutions for a new constitution," he stated.

To work on the new document, Nawrotski plans to establish a Constitutional Council at the Presidential Palace, which will include representatives of all political circles and academics.

"We will start an honest national discussion about what the constitution should be like," said the new president.

Navrots'kyi hopes that the new constitution will be ready for adoption in 2030.