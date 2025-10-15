NYT: Trump authorized CIA to conduct covert operations to remove Maduro

New powers give CIA the right to conduct lethal operations in Venezuela, NYT reports

Nicolas Maduro (Photo: EPA)

Administration of the President of the United States Donald Trump authorized the Central Intelligence Agency to conduct covert operations in Venezuela to remove the country's leader from power Nicolás Maduro. About this The New York Times reported american officials.

The publication notes that the new powers give the CIA the right to conduct lethal operations in Venezuela, as well as a number of special operations in the Caribbean.

The agency will also be able to carry out covert actions against Maduro or his government, either independently or in conjunction with a larger military operation.

It is not yet known whether the CIA plans to take any action in Venezuela, or whether these powers are considered as a backup option, the journalists add.