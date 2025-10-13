Politico: Trump is looking for ways to force Maduro to resign, including a bounty on his head

The Trump administration is preparing several plans to put pressure on Maduro to force the Venezuelan president to step down

Nicolas Maduro (Photo: EPA)

The United States wants to force the Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro to resign as part of the ongoing struggle of the US president Donald Trump with drug cartels. About writes Politico, citing people familiar with the situation.

It is noted that Washington's efforts include:

→ recognition of some criminal groups as terrorist organizations;

→ military strikes on suspected ships transporting drugs from Venezuela;

→ Increasing the bounty on Maduro's head to $50 million;

→ suspension of diplomatic negotiations with Caracas.

"Would everyone like to see Maduro go? Yes," said a Trump administration official, commenting on the position of the president and his advisers.

"We are going to put a lot of pressure on him. He is weak. It is possible that he will fall from this pressure on his own, and we will not have to do anything more direct," the official added.

According to administration officials, Trump considered various options, including airstrikes against drug traffickers in Venezuela, but did not directly order Maduro's assassination.

At the same time, an interlocutor familiar with internal discussions suggested that if Maduro is officially recognized as a drug lord and terrorist, he could become a "fair target."

"Don't we prosecute drug traffickers and terrorists all the time?" this person said.

Former U.S. officials explained that continuing the campaign of pressure on Maduro without officially announcing "regime change" does not look like a sign of Trump's weakness.

At the same time, the United States bears less political responsibility for the consequences of its actions in Venezuela.

