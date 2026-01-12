NYT: Venezuela's Russian air defense systems were inoperable during the US operation to capture Maduro

Buk and S-300 missile systems were not connected to radar, and some parts were lying in warehouses, US officials say

US operation in Venezuela (Photo: EPA/Stringer)

Russian S-300 and Buk-M2 air defense systems in Venezuela were not connected to radar during the US operation to capture the country's dictator Nicolás Maduro. About this The New York Times reported several current and former U.S. officials.

Venezuela announced the purchase of anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia in 2009 amid tensions with the United States. The then leftist president of the country Hugo Chavez welcomed these weapons as a means of deterring U.S. aggression. However, Venezuela was unable to maintain and operate these air defense systems.

According to four U.S. officials, this made its airspace vulnerable when the Pentagon launched Operation Absolute Resolve to capture Maduro.

The NYT conducted its own analysis of photographs, videos and satellite images, which showed that some components of the air defense systems were still in storage at the time of the attack, rather than in working order.

"Taken together, these findings suggest that, despite months of warnings, Venezuela was not prepared for the US invasion. The incompetence of the Venezuelan military obviously played a large role in the US success," the newspaper notes.

Former officials and analysts have said that Venezuela's air defense systems were most likely not interconnected at the time the U.S. helicopters entered its airspace.

"After years of corruption, poor logistics, and sanctions, all of this has certainly reduced the readiness of Venezuela's air defense systems," said Richard de la Torre, former head of the CIA's Venezuelan office.

In addition, according to unnamed officials and experts, Russia has also suffered losses because its instructors and technicians had to maintain these systems. But the war against Ukraine has likely limited its ability to maintain these systems.

And two former U.S. officials believe that the Kremlin tacitly allowed the dilapidated military equipment sold to Venezuela to avoid a more serious conflict with the United States. If the Venezuelan army were to shoot down a U.S. helicopter, the consequences for Russia could be significant.