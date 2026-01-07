"Omega-West showed how it captured Russians during the assault in Rodynske – video

Screenshot from the video of the Omega-West operation

The commander of the Omega-West special forces group with the call sign "Brodyaga" disclosed details of the operation, during which the special forces conducted a successful assault and eliminated a group of Russians. The group's commander said this in a commentary LIGA.net.

"The task was to clear two streets. We paid special attention to a two-story building – we had information that the enemy was amassing there. We moved out and acted in two groups: a cover group and an assault group," said Brodyaga.

The building was blocked from two sides. "The main problem was the approach – everything around was either destroyed or burned, with no shelters. In addition, the windows were covered with metal bars and the doors were metal," the Special Forces officer said.

According to him, during the assault, Ukrainian defenders worked through the windows to deprive the enemy of the opportunity to conduct targeted fire. The doors were not completely blown out, but only deformed. The Russians blocked the entrance with improvised means and fired a shot through the door while trying to open it. One of the soldiers of the attached forces received three bullet wounds. The wounded soldier was evacuated.

"The wounded man was immediately dragged away. After that, we threw a grenade inside, followed by a TM-62 spike. It had a serious effect," the fighter said.

The enemy did not realize that it was a bundle of explosives that was thrown inside. The explosion blew out the door and neutralized some of the Russians in the next room.

Almost immediately after that, the assault group entered the building. Some of the Russians, according to the special forces officer, remained in the basement.

The defenders also found out that the enemy could have called artillery to their own positions, and the Omega-Zakhid fighters were targeted with drone strikes, so the unit had to move to a safer distance. After regrouping, the group returned to complete the mission.

As a result, one wounded enemy was found in the building, he was captured, and the rest were destroyed.

"Thanks to the coordinated actions of the entire unit – the Special Forces group and fire support groups – the enemy group was completely eliminated," confirms the result of the operation the commander of the Omega-Zakhid special forces unit with the call sign "BUH".

A group from the Hero of Ukraine battalion named after General S. Kulchytskyi also operated together with Omega-Zakhid and provided fire support to the 14th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, Chervona Kalyna.