Orbán vows to keep Ukraine out of EU for 100 years. Sybiha: Your master in Moscow won't last that long

Viktor Orbán (Photo: Olivier Matthys / EPA)

Hungary's pro-Russian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that his country will not allow Ukraine's European integration into the next century. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha objected such words, hinting at the connection between the Hungarian politician and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Orbán said that, in his opinion, in the next 100 years there will not be a parliament in Hungary that will vote in favor of Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Read also Child sexual abuse scandal in Hungary: Orbán loses popularity shortly before elections

"This plan is doomed to fail, mr. prime minister. Your master in Moscow won’t last 100 years even if you were ready to donate him all organs," Sybiha replied.

The minister added that on the day of Kyiv's accession to the EU, the headline with Orban's words will be hung in a frame in the Verkhovna Rada to remind people of the politician's lies for the next 100 years.

Also, Hungarian PM said that on January 22, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen allegedly presented a roadmap for Ukraine's development, which envisages the allocation of $800 billion, accelerating Kyiv's accession to the EU by 2027 and further support until 2040.

However, Orbán said that Hungary is preparing a "national petition" that it will not pay for this.

According to the politician, the plan was presented in response to the Ukrainian president's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, in which he criticized Europe for its lack of support and resolve.