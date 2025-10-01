Orban: We do not want to be in the EU and NATO with Ukraine. Sibiga clarifies whether Hungary will withdraw from the EU

The Foreign Minister reminded that Ukraine and Hungary are members of many international unions and organizations

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: EPA/LESZEK SZYMANSKI)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga responded to the statement of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban about his unwillingness to be in the same integration format with Ukraine.

"There are many integration formats that Hungarians and Ukrainians already belong to together. The UN, the Council of Europe, the WTO, the IMF, the CEI, the EBRD, the Danube Commission, the OPCW, the IAEA, the FAO, and dozens of others. Mr. Orban, so Hungary intends to withdraw from all of them, right?" he asked.

Prior to that, Orban, arriving at the Copenhagen summit, said that Hungary still opposes the idea of Ukraine's membership in the European Union. He was quoted by The Gurdian.

"The Hungarians would not like to be part of the same integration format as the Ukrainians, even a military one, like NATO, or a political and economic one, like the European Union. Therefore, my proposal, Hungary's proposal, is a strategic agreement with Ukraine, not membership," he said .

The Hungarian prime minister noted that Ukraine is a heroic country and support should continue without question, but membership is "too much." He emphasized that this was not his personal opinion, but the opinion of the "Hungarian people.".

"Nobody knows what will happen in 100 years... but today it is obvious that no, there is no membership... [it] would mean, first, a war in the European Union; second, money from the European Union would go to Ukraine. Both are bad," Orban said .