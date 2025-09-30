Orban: Hungary will shoot down Russian drones if they fly into the country

Hungarian Prime Minister says Russia's economy is the size of a peanut, while Europe is strong and should behave accordingly

Viktor Orban (Photo: EPA/ZOLTAN FISCHER)

Hungary intends to shoot down Russian drones if they violate the country's airspace. This was stated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview with Harcosok Órája .

"We know they are doing it. We are not afraid of it. We will certainly bring them down," the Hungarian prime minister emphasized .

Orban said that Russia is "weak" militarily, economically and numerically compared to Europe. Therefore, EU countries should behave as a strong community.

"Russia's GDP is the size of a peanut, while ours is huge, so the overall economic indicators are incomparable... I've never understood why, when we are stronger, we talk as if we are weak," the politician said .