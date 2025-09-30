Orban: Hungary will shoot down Russian drones if they fly into the country
Hungary intends to shoot down Russian drones if they violate the country's airspace. This was stated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview with Harcosok Órája .
"We know they are doing it. We are not afraid of it. We will certainly bring them down," the Hungarian prime minister emphasized .
Orban said that Russia is "weak" militarily, economically and numerically compared to Europe. Therefore, EU countries should behave as a strong community.
"Russia's GDP is the size of a peanut, while ours is huge, so the overall economic indicators are incomparable... I've never understood why, when we are stronger, we talk as if we are weak," the politician said .
- On the evening of September 26, Armed Forces chief Syrsky reported to President Zelensky about the arrival of reconnaissance drones from Hungary.
- The country's Foreign Ministry accused the Ukrainian president of allegedly "starting to see something that is not really there." In response, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister accused Hungary of serving the Kremlin.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Foreign Minister also published maps showing a drone that had violated the Ukrainian border. In response, Szijjártó called it "fake news." .
- On September 29, Sibiga said that Orban recognized the drone flight in Zakarpattia, but he is still "under the influence of Russian propaganda.".
