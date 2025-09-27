Szijjarto calls the published drone route from Hungary to Ukraine "fake"

Peter Sijarto (Photo: EPA)

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Siyarto called the published route of the Hungarian drone during the invasion of Ukrainian airspace on September 26 a "fake". He said this wrote in his social network in X.

"This is a fake! You should not discredit yourself!" the Hungarian minister wrote.

Before that, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga showed the route of the Hungarian drone over Ukraine. He noted that the Armed Forces had collected all the necessary evidence.

The minister also emphasized that Ukraine is still waiting for Hungary to explain what "the drone was doing in our airspace."