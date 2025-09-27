Szijjarto calls the published drone route from Hungary to Ukraine "fake"
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Siyarto called the published route of the Hungarian drone during the invasion of Ukrainian airspace on September 26 a "fake". He said this wrote in his social network in X.
"This is a fake! You should not discredit yourself!" the Hungarian minister wrote.
Before that, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga showed the route of the Hungarian drone over Ukraine. He noted that the Armed Forces had collected all the necessary evidence.
The minister also emphasized that Ukraine is still waiting for Hungary to explain what "the drone was doing in our airspace."
- On the evening of September 26, Zelensky said that during a military meeting, Armed Forces Chief Syrsky reported on the arrival of reconnaissance drones in Ukraine on the border with Hungary perhaps they belong to Budapest.
- Previously, these UAVs could have been used to conduct reconnaissance on industrial potential in the border areas. Ukraine borders Hungary only in the Zakarpattia region.
- The Hungarian foreign minister responded to the Ukrainian president's statement by saying that he was "beginning to see something that is not really there." Sibiga responded to him, accusing him of serving the Kremlin.
