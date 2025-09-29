Sybiha: Orbán acknowledges drone flights to Transcarpathia, but still under influence of Russian propaganda

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Prime minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán suggested that his country's drones may indeed have violated Ukrainian airspace, but at the same time said that Ukraine is allegedly not an independent and sovereign country. The head of Ukrainian diplomacy Andriy Sybiha in response noted that the Hungarian politician continues to be influenced by Russian propaganda.

"The good news is that Prime Minister Orbán has admitted that some drones did enter Ukrainian airspace from Hungary. Minister [of Foreign Affairs] Szijjártó, how's your tweet about "fake" going? Did not age well?" the Ukrainian official wrote.

However, Sybiha added, the bad news is that Orbán "remains intoxicated by Russian propaganda."

"We will be eager to hear his thoughts on state sovereignty and independence once he has broken free from his dependence on Russian energy, as US president Donald Trump and European partners insisted multiple times," the FM said.

Earlier, the head of the Hungarian government said that "it doesn't matter now whether two, three or four Hungarian drones flew over [Ukraine's border] or not."

"Let's say they flew a few meters over there, so what? Ukraine is not an independent, sovereign country, we are supporting it, it should not behave as if it were sovereign. If the West decides that tomorrow it will not give a single forint (Hungary's national currency – Ed.), Ukraine may close. This is not what it should be doing," reports Orbán's words the Hungarian media outlet HVG.

At the same time, among other things, the politician told the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy that "we are not enemies to each other".