Orbán's office announced Biden's "lifting of sanctions" against the expansion of a nuclear power plant by Rosatom

In reality, this concerns a temporary license from the United States for a number of Russian banks

Peter Szijjártó (Photo: Tibor Illyes / EPA)

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that the United States has lifted sanctions that had been hindering the expansion of the Paksz nuclear power plant, a project being implemented by the Russian state-owned corporation Rosatom, according to Bloomberg. In reality, Washington has only authorized Russian financial institutions to conduct certain transactions related to previously initiated civilian nuclear energy projects for a period of six months, according to a license issued by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Szijjártó claims that the administration of Donald Trump lifted the sanctions imposed during the time of his predecessor, Joe Biden, and that construction work at the nuclear power plant can now be accelerated.