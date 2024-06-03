US Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Peace Summit in Switzerland – White House

Kamala Harris (Photo: EPA)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15, according to the White House website.

"The Vice President will underscore the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s effort to secure a just and lasting peace, based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and the principles of the UN Charter," the statement reads.

Harris will also reaffirm support for the Ukrainian people as they defend themselves against Russian aggression. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will join her in representing the U.S. at the summit.

