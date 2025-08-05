Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kharkiv region (Photo: Office of the President)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan denied the participation of its citizens in the Russian-Ukrainian war on the side of the aggressor country. This is stated in a statement by the diplomatic agency.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry called President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's information... about Pakistani mercenaries who were detected in the direction of Vovchansk, "baseless and unfounded".

"The Government of Pakistan categorically rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations regarding the participation of Pakistani citizens in the conflict in Ukraine. To date, no credible evidence has been provided to support such claims," the agency stated.

The ministry noted that the Ukrainian authorities have not officially contacted Pakistan on this matter. Therefore, Islamabad intends to contact Ukraine itself to obtain clarification.

"Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter," the country's Foreign Ministry said.