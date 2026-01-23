"Parameters for ending the war". Zelenskyy told what Ukraine, Russia and America are talking about in the UAE

The head of state commented on the course of the new trilateral negotiations on the termination of the war against Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the United States in the United Arab Emirates are discussing the conditions for ending the Russian war. The head of state told this in the evening address.

Zelenskyy said that there had already been a conversation between the delegations of Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington, and that the Ukrainian team was reporting to him "almost every hour." The president also noted that such trilateral meeting formats have not been in place for a long time.

"They are talking about the parameters for ending the war. Now they should have at least some of the answers from Russia, and the main thing is that Russia should be ready to end this war, which it started. Ukraine's position is clear. I have defined the framework for the dialogue for our delegation," the head of state emphasized.

However, he emphasized that it is too early to draw conclusions about the content of the talks, and Ukraine will "see how the conversation goes tomorrow and what the results will be."

Zelenskyy added that not only does Ukraine need a desire to end the war and gain full security, but Moscow needs "a similar desire to somehow be born."

The president noted that he was in constant contact with the head of the delegation and the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, head of the President's office Kyrylo Budanov, and his first deputy Serhiy Kyslytsia and the head of the ruling faction Servant of the people, David Arahamia.

The next day, January 24, the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Andriy Gnatov and Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) are to join the talks, the head of Ukraine announced.