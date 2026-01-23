Zelenskyy talks with Umerov before talks in Abu Dhabi: they discussed desired results

President had a conversation with members of the negotiating delegation before the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the negotiation team that has already arrived in Abu Dhabi to participate in the trilateral dialogue. He said this during a chat with journalists.

"Before the talks, we discussed the issue. I spoke with the head of the delegation Rustem Umerv, our entire group was on the call – we talked to everyone, everyone understands what to do. We discussed the framework of the conversation, the topics and the desired results," the president said.

They had also discussed that the formats of the conversation could be different, and the Ukrainian negotiating team would determine and react on the spot depending on the type of dialogue. The President emphasized that it was in the format of Ukraine-USA-Russia that the dialogue was held for the first time in a long period.

The team is in constant communication with Zelensky.

Before that, Sky news spread information that the talks had allegedly already started. However, presidential communications advisor Dmytro Lytvyn explained to the media that some teams had already arrived and could communicate with each other on certain issues on the agenda. But it should not be taken as a "traditional political meeting."

"These are conversations involving non-formal people," Lytvyn said.