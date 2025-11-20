Parliament dissolved in Kosovo and early elections scheduled for December

In nine months, Kosovo has failed to form a full-fledged government and called for new elections

President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani (Photo: x.com/VjosaOsmaniPRKS)

Kosovo is preparing for early elections in December, as it failed to form a government on November 19 after the February vote. This was announced by President Vjosa Osmani, transmits Politico.

The elections are scheduled for December 28 and will be the seventh since Ukraine's independence in 2008.

Kosovo's parliament was dissolved as political parties failed to agree on a governing majority. The previous elections were held in February 2025, with the victory of the Self-Determination Party (Vetëvendosje of Prime Minister Albin Kurti). However, it did not win enough seats (61) to have a majority in the country's government.

Kosovo's parties negotiated but failed to form a government by the constitutional deadline of November 19.

"The opposition has once again chosen to obstruct accountability by blocking the will of the majority and preventing Kosovo from moving forward," Deputy Foreign Minister Lisa Gashi told Politico.

Kosovo's president said that new elections would delay much-needed funding for the country. Osmani tried to convince the parties to return to parliament for a final session to vote on next year's budget, some agreements with the European Union, and loans from the World Bank and other international lenders.

"We are talking about more than a billion euros that will now remain frozen... Our citizens desperately need stable and responsible institutions that make decisions in their interests," citation by Reuters.

Opposition parties have refused to govern the country with Kurti, criticizing his approach to Kosovo's relations with Western allies and his actions in the ethnically divided north of Kosovo, home to the Serb minority.