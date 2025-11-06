Czech Republic's pro-Ukrainian Fiala government resigns

Petr Fiala promised to do everything possible to ensure that the transfer of power goes as smoothly and with dignity as possible

Petr Fiala (Photo: Filip Singer/EPA)

In the Czech Republic, the government of Prime Minister Peter Fiala approved his resignation at a meeting on November 6. This was reported by Radio Prague International.

The Cabinet of Ministers will submit its resignation after the inaugural session of the newly elected Chamber of Deputies. According to the constitution, the resignation must be accepted by the Czech president Peter Paul and the current ministers will be authorized to temporarily perform their duties until a new government is appointed.

ANO leader leads the formation of the next cabinet Andriy Babish with the far-right SPD and the Automobilists on behalf of the president.

Fiala's government was appointed by the then President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman December 17, 2021. After the new elections, five parties are to form the Chamber of Deputies.

Fiala said at the briefing that the outgoing government will do everything possible to ensure that the transfer of power goes as smoothly and with dignity as possible. He thanked his colleagues for their cooperation and said he would hand over the country to the new government in a better state than four years ago.

REFERENCE Fiala's government is considered pro-Ukrainian, as it has been actively supporting Ukraine politically, militarily, and humanitarianly since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Under his leadership, the Czech Republic became one of the first countries to provide Ukraine with tanks, artillery, and ammunition. Fiala personally visited Kyiv in March 2022, demonstrating solidarity with Ukraine. The government also supported tougher sanctions against Russia and advocated for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

on October 4, it became known that in the parliamentary elections the populist party ANO has won the Czech Republic. The current Czech Prime Minister Fiala admitted his defeat and congratulated Babish.

on November 3, the leaders of the Czech Republic three political parties signed an agreement to form a coalition.