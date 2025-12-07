Payments of UAH 6,500 of winter support for vulnerable categories of citizens started in Ukraine

Svyrydenko announced the start of new payments as part of "winter support"

Illustrative photo: press service of the National Bank of Ukraine

On Sunday, December 7, the first payments of UAH 6,500 for vulnerable categories of citizens began, said prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her, some banks are still making such payments.

In total, 323,443 people have already applied for UAH 6,500 of "winter support", Svyrydenko said.

People can apply for such support through Diia or at a Pension Fund office until December 17.

"The program is designed for people who need the most support: children under guardianship or care; children with disabilities raised in family-type orphanages and foster families; children of internally displaced persons who receive living allowances; children from low-income families; people with disabilities of group I among IDPs; single pensioners with a care allowance," the prime minister added.

The money received can be spent on medicines, clothing, and shoes within six months after the funds are received.