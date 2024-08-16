Pentagon explains withholding permission for Ukraine to strike deep into Russia

ATACMS long-range missile (Photo by U.S. Army)

Russia's lack of response to Ukrainian forces crossing "red lines" doesn't guarantee future inaction, Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said at a briefing, addressing the US ban on using American long-range weapons against Russia.

She was asked why the United States still views long-range weapon strikes on Russian territory as potentially escalatory, considering that Moscow has yet to respond to Ukrainian forces crossing these so-called red lines.

"Just because Russia hasn't responded to something doesn't mean that they can't or won't in the future," Singh said, adding that "we can have a very long conversation about this."

The official noted that the United States, along with a coalition of countries within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group [also known as the Ramstein group], is providing Ukraine with weapons and other resources. She said that the best use of this aid is to combine capabilities to push back Russian forces and regain sovereign territory.

"That doesn't necessarily happen by doing long-range deep strikes within Russia. And of course, we're worried about escalation," she stated.

