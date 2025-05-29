People's Deputy Venislavsky announced a decrease in the pace of mobilization compared to 2024

Fedir Venislavsky (Photo: Verkhovna Rada)

After the new law came into force in Ukraine, there was a surge in mobilization, but now the pace has slowed down and is staying at the same level. This was reported at a briefing by Fedir Venislavsky, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

According to him, mobilization figures are classified information, so he did not provide specific data.

Venislavsky noted that after the adoption of the new version of the law "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization", there was a certain surge in mobilization, then it subsided somewhat and has been at the same level for several months.

The People's Deputy emphasized that this allows for replenishment of irretrievable and sanitary losses in the Defense Forces.

"Objectively, the [full-scale] war has been going on for almost three and a half years, people are tired. Of course, we would like the mobilization rates to be higher. But the ones that exist today allow us to hold the front line and repel the enemy at the current level," the People's Deputy emphasized.

On April 18, 2025, it became known that the authorities were preparing a mechanism that would allow replacing soldiers at the front, but new recruits were needed.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk, stated that the government will not lower the mobilization age in Ukraine.