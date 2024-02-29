Taurus missiles and asset confiscation: European Parliament adopts resolution in support of Ukraine

In the resolution, the European Parliament emphasized that there should be "no self-imposed restrictions on military aid to Ukraine" for Kyiv's victory

Solidarity rally for Ukraine in front of the Bundestag building in Berlin (Photo: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN)

The European Parliament adopted a resolution in support of Ukraine ahead of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, calling for the transfer of weapons to Ukraine, including Taurus missiles, and the confiscation of Russian assets frozen in the EU, as reported by the press service of the European Parliament.

The European Parliament stated that there should be "no self-imposed restrictions on military aid to Ukraine" for Kyiv's victory, and also confirmed the need to provide Ukraine with everything necessary to restore full control over its internationally recognized territory.

Members of the European Parliament consider the following to be particularly important for Ukraine:

→ modern air defense systems;

→ long-range missiles, such as Taurus, Storm Shadow/SCALP;

→ various types of artillery and ammunition (including 155 mm caliber);

→ drones and weapons to counter them.

Members of the European Parliament called for the necessary investments to be made in the European defense-industrial base and stressed that this is of paramount importance for meeting Ukraine's needs and replenishing depleted stocks in the EU. The deputies stated that all EU and NATO allies should provide military support to Ukraine in the amount of at least 0.25% of their GDP annually.

The resolution also highlighted the urgent need to create a robust legal framework that would allow the confiscation of Russian state assets frozen by the EU and their use for the reconstruction of Ukraine and the payment of compensation to war victims.

The text was adopted with 451 votes in favor, 46 against, and 49 abstentions.

Read also: Finland does not forbid Ukraine to use its weapons for strikes on Russian territory – Yle