Permanent Delegation of the European Parliament to open in Kyiv

Robert Metsola (Photo: Press Service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine)

A representative office of the European Parliament will be opened in Kyiv. This was announced during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada said head of the European Parliament Robert Metzol.

"I am here this week to further strengthen our cooperation. We are opening a permanent representation of the European Parliament here in Kyiv," Metsola said.

The official added that this is done to ensure that "we are present in Ukraine and work alongside you every day."

During this statement, the deputies stood up and began to applaud.

"This was our commitment to you, and we are fulfilling it. We are here with you, and we are here to stay," the head of the European Parliament emphasized.