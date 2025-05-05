Pistorius will remain head of the German Defense Ministry in the new coalition
Boris Pistorius will remain the head of the German Defense Ministry in the new coalition. This was announced on May 5 by the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), , according to Stern.
It is emphasized that Pistorius is the only SPD minister who will retain his position in the new coalition.
Social Democrat leader Lars Klingbeil will become Minister of Finance and Vice Chancellor, as previously announced. Barbel Bass, a former Bundestag chairman, was nominated for the post of labor minister.
The Minister of Education of Rhineland-Palatinate Stephanie Hubig will head the Ministry of Justice, the deputy leader of the SPD parliamentary faction Verena Hubertz will become the Minister of Construction, the Commissioner for Combating Racism Rim Alabali-Radovan will become the Minister of Development, and the previous Commissioner for Eastern Europe Karsten.
"As a result of the poor results in the federal elections, we jointly announced a renewal of both the personnel and the political direction. Together with our government team, we as party leadership are now taking the next step," said party leader Klingbeil .
- on April 9, 2025, German conservatives and social democrats signed a coalition agreement and agreed to form a government .
- On April 30, Scholz's party voted for a coalition agreement with the CDU/CSU, Merz will become German Chancellor.
- On May 4, Chancellor Scholz said goodbye to and promised that Germany will not accept the war in Ukraine.
- On May 5, former Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Melnyk said that Germany could become the number one partner for Ukraine and a leader in Europe.