Pistorius will remain head of the German Defense Ministry in the new coalition

He is the only SPD minister who has retained his position

Boris Pistorius (Photo: facebook.com/borispistorius)

Boris Pistorius will remain the head of the German Defense Ministry in the new coalition. This was announced on May 5 by the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), , according to Stern.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

It is emphasized that Pistorius is the only SPD minister who will retain his position in the new coalition.

Social Democrat leader Lars Klingbeil will become Minister of Finance and Vice Chancellor, as previously announced. Barbel Bass, a former Bundestag chairman, was nominated for the post of labor minister.

The Minister of Education of Rhineland-Palatinate Stephanie Hubig will head the Ministry of Justice, the deputy leader of the SPD parliamentary faction Verena Hubertz will become the Minister of Construction, the Commissioner for Combating Racism Rim Alabali-Radovan will become the Minister of Development, and the previous Commissioner for Eastern Europe Karsten.

"As a result of the poor results in the federal elections, we jointly announced a renewal of both the personnel and the political direction. Together with our government team, we as party leadership are now taking the next step," said party leader Klingbeil .