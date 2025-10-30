Poland answers whether the United States will reduce the number of troops in the country
The United States will not reduce its troops in Poland, reported defense minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.
"From my previous conversations with the [US] secretary of war Pete Hagseth and today's [October 29] talks between deputy minister Paweł Zalewski and chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces General Wisław Kukula with our allies, we received confirmation that there will be no reduction in the presence of American troops in Poland," the official wrote.
He added that the Polish-U.S. alliance is "strong and takes concrete steps to strengthen security."
Earlier, the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command said that the withdrawal of some U.S. troops from Europe does not mean a complete withdrawal of troops or a reduction in NATO's collective defense commitments.
The U.S. military said that this is rather a "positive sign of growing European capacity and responsibility" (read more here).
- On October 29, the Romanian Defense Ministry reported that it and other allies had been informed of the US decision to reduce the number of their troops in Europe.
- The American decision is to stop the rotation in Europe of the brigade, which had units in several NATO countries. At the same time, approximately 1,000 American soldiers will remain deployed in Romania.
- Local resource of G4Media claimed that the US also plans to withdraw troops from Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia.
- Meanwhile, NATO said that the Alliance and the American authorities work closely together on the deployment of U.S. troops in Europe.
