Poland answers whether the United States will reduce the number of troops in the country

Polish Defense Minister says Warsaw-Washington alliance is strong and works to strengthen security

Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh (Photo: PAWEL SUPERNAK / EPA)

The United States will not reduce its troops in Poland, reported defense minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

"From my previous conversations with the [US] secretary of war Pete Hagseth and today's [October 29] talks between deputy minister Paweł Zalewski and chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces General Wisław Kukula with our allies, we received confirmation that there will be no reduction in the presence of American troops in Poland," the official wrote.

He added that the Polish-U.S. alliance is "strong and takes concrete steps to strengthen security."

Earlier, the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command said that the withdrawal of some U.S. troops from Europe does not mean a complete withdrawal of troops or a reduction in NATO's collective defense commitments.

The U.S. military said that this is rather a "positive sign of growing European capacity and responsibility" (read more here).