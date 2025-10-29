US explains withdrawal of military from Europe

Reorganization of the US forces deployment will not change the security situation in Europe, the US command says

Illustrative photo: VASSIL DONEV/EPA)

The United States has stated that the withdrawal of some U.S. troops from Europe does not mean a complete withdrawal or a reduction in NATO's collective defense commitments, but instead is a positive signal of growing European capabilities, stated U.S. Army command in Europe and Africa.

According to him, as part of a well-thought-out process, the Minister of War Pete Hegseth, the second brigade combat team of the 101st Airborne Division's infantry will be redeployed as planned to their base in Kentucky without replacement.

"This is not an American withdrawal from Europe or a signal of lessened commitment to NATO and Article 5 (on collective security – Ed.). Rather this is a positive sign of increased European capability and responsibility," the publication says.

According to the command, US allies in the Alliance are responding to president Donald Trump's call to assume primary responsibility for Europe's conventional defense (i.e., via non-nuclear weapons – Ed.).

The US side also said that the reorganization of its forces would not change the security situation in Europe.

"The United States maintains a robust presence throughout the European Theater, and maintains the ability to array forces and capabilities to meet objectives in the Theater and support U.S. priorities, including President Trump's commitment to defend NATO allies," the U.S. command concludes.