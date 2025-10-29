NATO says it is working closely with the US on deploying troops in Europe

The Alliance says that adjusting the deployment of US troops is not unusual

NATO (Photo: Slemens Bilan/EPA)

The Alliance and the United States authorities are working closely together on the deployment of American troops in Europe. This was stated by a NATO spokesperson in a commentary to Reuters, reacting to the Romanian Ministry of Defense's statement on the reduction of the contingent.

"Adjustments to the deployment of U.S. forces are not unusual," the spokesman said, adding that "even with this adjustment, the deployment of U.S. forces in Europe remains larger than it has been for many years".

"NATO and the U.S. leadership are working closely together on our common position – to ensure that NATO maintains our robust deterrence and defence posture – and the U.S. leadership has provided NATO with advance notice of these adjustments," the official added.

Earlier in the day, Romania's Defense Ministry reported that the allies had been informed of the United States' decision to change the number of U.S. troops in Europe, particularly on the eastern flank.

On April 3, Rutte said that the US has no immediate plans to withdraw its troops from Europe, despite demands that the bloc countries take care of their own security.

On April 8, NBC reported that Pentagon officials are considering a proposal to withdraw up to 10,000 US troops from Eastern Europe.

On September 5, the Estonian president said, that European countries bordering Russia should be prepared for the possibility that Washington may reduce the number of its troops in the region while building up its own military capabilities.