Poland asks Belarus to extradite Ukrainians suspected of bombing a railroad. Onet named their names

Poland summons Belarusian ambassador and asks the country to extradite Yevgeny Ivanov and Alexander Kononov for justice

Polish Railways (Photo: x.com/PKP_PLK_SA)

Poland requests extradition from Belarus of Ukrainian citizens suspected of bombing a railroad on November 16. For data Onet from unnamed sources, their names are Evgeny Ivanov and Alexander Kononov.

It was allegedly established that Kononov is 39 years old and Ivanov is 41 years old. They stayed in Poland for only a few hours, and the rest of the tasks were performed by their assistants, who had already been detained in the country.

Ivanov was allegedly recruited by the Russian special services no later than January 2024 and may have collaborated with GRU officer Yuri Syzov.

How to reports On November 19, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Charge d'Affaires of Belarus and handed him a diplomatic note. Poland also asked Belarus to extradite two Ukrainian citizens suspected of terrorist activities.

The National Prosecutor's Office of Poland on November 19 presented both men are charged with committing a terrorist act. They face life imprisonment. The court is now preparing to issue an arrest warrant for the suspects.