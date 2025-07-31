Poland considers itself the last country from which the US will withdraw its troops

There is a strategic rationale for the presence of US troops on NATO's eastern flank – to deter Russia

Pavlo Zalewski (Photo: facebook.com/PoselPawelZalewski)

Poland believes that it will be the last country in Europe from which the United States can withdraw its troops as part of the reduction of its military presence on the continent. This opinion was voiced in an interview with Reuters by Polish Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski.

"All our conversations with the Americans indicate that Poland is the last country from which the Americans will want to withdraw (their troops)," he said .

Zalewski replied that there is a strategic rationale for the presence of US troops in Poland on NATO's eastern flank – to deter Russia after a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

According to the deputy minister, Poland seeks to become "the center of the US presence in Europe", serving as a logistics, service or even production center for the US defense industry.

"We are talking about modernizing F-16s or creating a service center for all types of American military equipment, including Abrams tanks," Zalewski said .

According to him, during the Cold War this role was played by Germany, but now it is logical that the base for military operations of the United States and its allies are Ukraine's neighbors and their allies.

According to Poland's Defense Ministry, the country is now the largest European buyer of American weapons and positions itself as a "key player" in the face of Russian aggression.