The US will reduce the number of military bases in Syria - leave one

Thomas Barrack (Photo: EPA/MOHAMMED AL RIFAI)

The United States intends to reduce its military presence in Syria from eight to one base. This was stated by the new US Ambassador to Turkey Thomas Barrack in an interview with the Turkish TV channel NTV.

He also said that the US will change its policy toward the region.

"I can assure you that our current policy toward Syria will not be close to the policies toward Syria of the last 100 years, because none of them worked," Barrack said .

Today, about 2000 US soldiers are deployed in Syria, mostly in the northeast. They are working with local forces to prevent the revival of the Islamic State.

Barrack noted that the reduction of the number of bases in Syria was an important part of the shift in the new policy towards the region. He also said that the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is a US ally and a "very important factor" for Congress. Their direction to integrate into the new Syrian government is also very important .

"Everyone should be reasonable in their expectations," he said.

According to Reuters, in April, two unnamed security officials at bases where U.S. troops are stationed reported the movement of military equipment and vehicles from eastern Deir ez-Zor to Hasakah province.

One of the interlocutors said that the consolidation plan provides for the withdrawal of all US troops from Deir ez-Zor province.