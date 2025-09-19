Poland's Defense Minister: Russia is responsible for damage to house near Lublin

Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh (Photo: Pawel Supernak/EPA)

Russia is responsible for the events of the night of September 10, including the partial destruction of a house in the village of Wyryky near Lublin. This statement was made by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh, reports the media PAP.

The minister was asked to confirm the information that a missile fired by a Polish aircraft had probably hit a residential building in the village of Wyryky, Lublin Voivodeship.

He replied that the events of the night of September 10, including the destruction of the house in Vyryky, were caused by a Russian attack. He added that "the details are being investigated by the prosecutor's office.".

"There are several hypotheses that could be real – each of them has to be tested. It would be very irresponsible of me to draw any conclusions today, because you can read about several different reasons why this could have happened on the Internet, so these details need to be studied," Kosinyak-Kamysh said.

The Minister of National Defense of Poland also emphasized that all authorities, including the Presidential Palace, are being informed about the entire situation, including all allegations of violation of Polish airspace by Russia.