Polish President was not informed about the results of the investigation into the damage to the house in Wyryky

Damaged house (Photo: Wojtek Jargilo/EPA)

President of Poland Karol Navrotsky wants an explanation after the Rzeczpospolita media outlet published that the roof of a house near Lublin on the morning of the Russian UAV invasion was damaged not by a drone but by a missile from an F-16 fighter jet. This was reported by RMF24.

The National Security Bureau released Navrotsky's reaction to the Rzeczpospolita article.

"The President expects the government to immediately clarify the incident in Vyryky. The government is obliged to use all tools and institutions to resolve this issue as soon as possible," the statement reads.

Navrotsky noted that there is no consent to conceal information. In the context of disinformation and hybrid warfare, the messages coming to the Poles must be checked and confirmed.

The statement also said that neither the National Security Bureau nor the Polish president himself had been informed of the results of the investigation into the destroyed building.

No Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tuskneither the Minister of National Defense Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh have yet responded to requests for clarification.