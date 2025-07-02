Police: Family from Dnipro organized massive forgery of documents

As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers conducted 40 searches in eight regions and Kyiv

Investigative actions (Photo: OGP)

Law enforcement officers exposed a group of people engaged in forgery of official documents. According to the investigation, the scheme was organized by a resident of Dnipro. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office and National Police.

Nine members of the criminal organization were served with suspicion notices. They are charged with creating, leading and participating in a criminal organization, manufacturing and selling holographic security elements, as well as forging, selling and using forged documents.

According to the investigation, a 49-year-old resident of Dnipro, together with his brother and son, set up a "business" involving proxies from several regions of Ukraine. The suspects have developed a clear plan of activities with the distribution of roles.

Some participants were responsible for the necessary equipment and unlicensed software, while others searched for valid official document forms, made the necessary changes, false information and holographic security features. They placed ads in one of the messengers looking for customers for the products and contacted customers.

They sent the forged documents exclusively by mail in secrecy, indicating fictitious names and phone numbers on the shipping receipt.

Law enforcement officers conducted 40 searches in eight regions and Kyiv. They seized forged documents, including those of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police, office equipment, bank cards, draft records and invoices, weapons, ammunition and four cars.

The organizer and three other members of the criminal organization were chosen as a measure of restraint in the form of detention, the others were detained with an alternative to bail.

On June 2, Lubinets reported that officials of the Kyiv SIZO could have entered false information into official documents, excerpts from the minutes of meetings of the Central Commission of the Department for the Execution of Criminal Sentences of the Ministry of Justice. Criminal proceedings were opened.