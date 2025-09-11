Police show photo of activist Kirk's alleged killer, FBI promises reward for information

The alleged shooter has not yet been officially identified, the search is ongoing

Charlie Kirk (Photo: Flickr)

Utah police have released a photo of the alleged killer of far-right activist and blogger Charlie Kirk. The photo published State Department of Public Safety on Instagram.

"We are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person who may have been involved in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University," the Department said in a statement.

At the same time, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced a $100,000 reward "for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk".

The police and FBI agents received a "high quality video recording" of a person wanted in connection with the murder, writes Axios, citing a source familiar with the investigation.

FBI Special Agent Robert Balls said that a manually reloaded rifle was found near the campus and sent for examination.

According to the authorities, the shooter climbed the stairs to the roof of the building, fired a shot from there, and then jumped off and fled. The person has not been officially identified, and the search is ongoing.