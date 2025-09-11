Trump on the murder of Charlie Kirk: A dark moment for the United States. The search for the shooter continues

The US President promised that his administration would find everyone involved in this incident and others like it

Charlie Kirk (Photo: EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH)

US President Donald Trump has reacted to the death of far-right activist and blogger Charlie Kirk after being shot. In a video message from the White House, he expressed "sorrow and anger" and called Kirk a "martyr for truth and freedom.".

"This is a dark moment for America. I am overwhelmed with grief and anger over the heinous murder of Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah. Charlie inspired millions, and today everyone who knew and loved him is equally shocked and horrified," Trump said .

He linked Kirk's death to the shooting in his direction in Butler, Pennsylvania, and other high-profile cases: the shooting of a UnitedHealthcare executive in New York in December 2024 and the shooting of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise in 2017.

"Americans and the media need to realize that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree," Trump said.

He vowed that his administration would find everyone involved who "contributed to this atrocity" and other political violence against judges, law enforcement, and others who are "restoring order" in the United States.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety's, police detained two suspects, George Zinn and Zachary Qureshi. However, after interrogations, it turned out that neither of them was involved in the shooting. The search for the shooter continues.