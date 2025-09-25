Police stop Erdogan in New York because of Trump's motorcade – video
New York police stopped Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his team. This was reported by the Turkish service of Deutsche Welle and the corresponding video.
The Turkish president was forced to wait for some time on the sidewalk for the motorcade of the American leader Donald Trump.
According to media reports, Erdogan, accompanied by security guards, tried to cross the street after the event at the United Nations headquarters, but was stopped by police as the US president's motorcade was about to pass by.
The footage shows a brief clash between the Turkish president's bodyguards and U.S. law enforcement officers as they tried to remove the metal fence.
- On September 22, a similar situation occurred with Macron. The French president and his delegation stood on the side of a blocked intersection, waiting for Trump's car to pass.
- On September 23, the American president took part in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
