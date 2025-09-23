New York police block Macron's road because of Trump's motorcade

Police did not allow the French president to pass through the US leader on the evening of September 22

Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump (Photo: Aaron Schwartz/EPA)

American police officers blocked the way for French President Emmanuel Macron after his speech at the UN headquarters because the motorcade of American leader Donald Trump was passing through New York. This was reported by BMFTV.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, September 22, when Macron was leaving after a speech at the UN General Assembly. A video posted on social media shows the French president and his delegation standing on the side of a blocked intersection and talking to a police officer.

The policeman apologizes to Macron several times, but explains that all traffic is blocked.

@brutofficiel Quand Emmanuel Macron appelle Donald Trump car le convoi du président américain le bloque dans les rues de New-York. ♬ son original – Brut.

At this time, the French president called his American counterpart to try to resolve the situation.

"Guess what, I'm waiting outside now, because everything is blocked for you," he smiled into the phone.

After several minutes of waiting, the street was cleared, but only for pedestrians. Macron apparently continued his conversation with Trump in the middle of the street while trying to get to the French embassy, journalists said.

On September 22, the White House announced that on Tuesday Trump will deliver an "important speech" at the UN General Assembly. He will also hold a series of meetings with foreign leaders.