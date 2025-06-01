Polish journalist Krzysztof Gorzelak, who fought against Russia, died in Ukraine
A volunteer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 45-year-old journalist from Poland Krzysztof Gorzelak, has died in Ukraine, the Scyzoryk się otwarty media outlet reported .
Gorzelak lived in the city of Kielce, where he founded the local portal Nasze Kielce. He volunteered for the Russian-Ukrainian war two years ago.
The serviceman died on May 30, leaving behind his parents, brother, and daughter.
"This war has cruelly reminded us of itself, the death of Krzysztof, a resident of Kielce, a friend, brings tears to our eyes and makes us realize – this war is very close, it is now, it is absurd and must end as soon as possible," the Scyzoryk się otwarty report says.
It is noted that Gorzhelak will be buried in Ukraine.
